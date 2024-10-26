Predators Rally Past Blackhawks 3-2



CHICAGO — Brady Skjei’s power-play goal at 13:07 of the third period completed a comeback victory for the Nashville Predators, who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at the United Center on Friday night.

Chicago built a 2-0 lead on goals from Craig Smith and Connor Bedard, but Nashville responded with three unanswered goals. Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist scored in the second period before Skjei’s game-winner. Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators.

Alexandre Carrier recorded two assists, while Bedard managed four shots on goal in defeat. The win improves Nashville to 2-5-0, while Chicago falls to 2-5-1.

