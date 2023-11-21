Predators Rally Past Avalanche for 4-3 Win



November 20, 2023 – Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored in the final minute of the third period as the Nashville Predators rallied for a dramatic 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.

Forsberg (2g) and Gustav Nyquist (2a) led Nashville with two points apiece. Juuse Saros made 25 saves in goal for the Predators, who moved to 7-10-0 on the season and 5-4-0 at home.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Forsberg leads Nashville in points with 21 (9g-12a) after tallying a goal in the first period against Colorado. He extended his point streak to five games (7g-2a), and he has points in nine of his last 10 contests (8g-8a). He’s averaged more than a point per game in his career against Colorado, recording 35 points (18g-17a) in 33 games, including five game-winning goals.

Lauzon’s goal in the second period was his first of the season. He scored a career-high three goals for Nashville in 2022-23.

Glass earned his first point of the 2023-24 season with the primary assist on Forsberg’s goal in the first period.

With two assists on the night, Nyquist extended his point streak to five games (1g-6a).

Trenin’s goal was his second in as many games. He scored his first goal of the season in Nashville’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Source: Nashville Predators

