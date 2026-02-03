On February 2, 2026, the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 6-5 at Bridgestone Arena in front of 17,159 fans. The Blues jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second period, but Nashville rattled off five unanswered goals to pull away, capping the night with four third-period scores.
Justus Annunen came in for Juuse Saros and shut the door the rest of the way, stopping all 13 shots he faced to earn the win.
|Goalie
|Decision
|Goals Against
|Saves
|Save %
|Time on Ice
|Juuse Saros
|—
|5
|16
|.762
|23:55
|Justus Annunen
|W
|0
|13
|1.000
|36:05
Ryan O’Reilly and Steven Stamkos each scored twice to lead the offense. Roman Josi added four assists to direct traffic from the blue line.
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|+/-
|Shots
|TOI
|Ryan O’Reilly
|2
|0
|2
|+2
|2
|20:52
|Steven Stamkos
|2
|0
|2
|+1
|2
|19:06
|Filip Forsberg
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|22:13
|Michael McCarron
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|4
|16:45
|Roman Josi
|0
|4
|4
|+2
|1
|23:35
|Luke Evangelista
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|17:58
Nashville converted on one power-play opportunity, with O’Reilly scoring on a first-period hooking call against Tyler Tucker. The win moves the Predators to 26-23-6 on the season.
