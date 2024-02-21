Predators Prevail Over Golden Knights in 5-3 Thriller



February 21, 2024 – Five different Predators skaters found the net, backed by Kevin Lankinen’s 23 saves, leading Nashville to a 5-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Tommy Novak’s goal in the second period, his 12th of the season and second game-winner, highlighted his recent scoring streak with four goals in the last five games.

Defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan McDonagh both contributed two assists each in the win. Josi notched his 13th multi-point game of the season, while McDonagh earned his fourth. McDonagh’s next assist will mark his 300th career assist, while Josi achieved his seventh season with 40 assists.

The win improves Nashville’s record to 29-25-2 overall and 15-10-2 on the road.

Source: Nashville Predators

