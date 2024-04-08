Predators Prevail in 3-2 Shootout Win Over Devils



April 7, 2024 – Ryan O’Reilly scored in the shootout while Juuse Saros shut the door on all three Devils attempts to seal a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over New Jersey on Sunday at Prudential Center.

In his 100th NHL game, Luke Evangelista came up big for the Predators, scoring the equalizer with 7:15 remaining in regulation to force overtime against New Jersey.

Recording two assists on Sunday, Filip Forsberg reached 600 career points (282g-318a) and joined his teammate Roman Josi as the second player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

The result dropped Nashville’s clinching magic number to one and split their weekend back-to-back set.

With St. Louis also prevailing in the shootout on Sunday, Nashville’s next clinching opportunity will come Tuesday evening, as the Predators host the Winnipeg Jets.

Source: Nashville Predators

