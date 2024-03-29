Predators’ Point Streak Ends with Disappointing 8-4 Loss to Coyotes



March 29, 2024 – Jason Zucker scored twice in the first six minutes of the game and Roman Josi iced another three-point effort, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Arizona Coyotes by a 8-4 decision at Mullett Arena on Thursday.

Despite the result, Nashville’s captain Roman Josi reached two major milestones on Thursday, recording three assists to reach 500 career helpers in his 900th career game.

The result saw Nashville’s franchise-record point streak snapped at 18 games (16-0-2) and handed the Predators their first regulation loss since Feb. 15.

The Predators conclude their two-game road trip with a Central Division clash against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Puck drop at Ball Arena is at 5 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Nashville Predators

