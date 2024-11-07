Predators Partner with FanDuel Sports Network to Reward Subscribers

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 4, 2024) – The Nashville Predators are partnering with FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports) to reward fans who subscribe to watch Preds games, the organization announced today. Each local fan who subscribes to FanDuel Sports Network through a pay TV provider or directly with the network’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) option is eligible to receive two tickets to a select Predators regular season game, while supplies last, by sharing proof of that subscription.

“We are excited to work alongside FanDuel Sports Network to ensure fans across our television territories (Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia) know how to access every Nashville Predators game on the Network,” said Sean Henry, Chief Executive Officer of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “We are pleased to reward cable and streaming subscribers with tickets to one of our games.

“As the 2024-25 season progresses, we will continue to work with Diamond Sports Group to make sure every fan is aware of the wide variety of viewing options available. Our desire is for as many fans as possible to have the easiest access possible to watch the Preds. We will continue to work with them to make that happen.”

Fans wishing to take advantage of the free ticket offer need to click here and fill out and submit the questionnaire provided by Nov. 30, 2024. Upon verifying each subscription, the Predators will forward tickets to the subscriber. Because of the expected demand, the Predators cannot guarantee fans will receive tickets to their preferred game.

Those fans who are unsure which cable of satellite providers carry FanDuel Sports Network are encouraged to go to getmyhometeams.com to find a variety of options. Those who prefer for a direct-to-consumer option, are encouraged to visit to fanduelsportsnetwork.com to subscribe directly to the network.

“We are grateful to partner with the Predators to reward loyal fans who tune in to our network to watch Predators games,” said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President and General Manager at FanDuel Sports Network South and Southeast. We take great pride in producing and delivering these games to viewers across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi.”

Predators broadcasts will continue to feature Willy Daunic and Chris Mason providing play-by-play and color commentary with Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill providing insights on the pre, post and intermission shows with Kara Hammer reporting from the locker room.

