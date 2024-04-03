Predators Offense Stymied in Shutout Loss to Bruins



April 2, 2024 – The Nashville Predators’ playoff hopes took a blow on Tuesday night, falling 3-0 to the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. Despite a valiant effort for most of the game, the Predators were ultimately unable to find the back of the net and extend their losing streak to three games.

Nashville’s power play continued to be a sore spot on Tuesday, and the Predators left Bridgestone Arena empty handed despite four opportunities on the man advantage.

With losses in three straight and an important Central Division skirmish due Thursday, the Predators will now need to battle through adversity to get back to their winning ways and cross the finish line on a postseason berth.

The result handed the Predators their third straight loss and moved the team to 43-28-4 with seven games left on the campaign.

Source: Nashville Predators

