Predators Net late Game Winner in 3-1 Victory Over Islanders



January 13, 2024 – Luke Evangelista tied it up and Alexandre Carrier sealed the deal with 7.9 seconds remaining to hand the Nashville Predators a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday Night in SMASHVILLE.

The win was the second time this season the Predators have climbed out of a deficit in the final five minutes and won in regulation – the first time being Nov. 20 against the Colorado Avalanche.

For the Predators, a gutsy win at home after a decidedly tough battle in Dallas just hours earlier was exactly the statement they were looking to make at 501 Broadway.

NOTES

Juuse Saros made 24 saves against New York and improved to 17-15-1 on the season.

Juuso Parssinen’s empty-net tally in the third period was his second-such goal in as many games; the forward scored on the empty net on Friday in Dallas.

Tyson Barrie (upper body, day-to-day) Cody Glass and Kiefer Sherwood were scratched and did not skate in Saturday’s game.

Source: Nashville Preds

