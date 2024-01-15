Predators Net late Game Winner in 3-1 Victory Over Islanders

January 13, 2024 – Luke Evangelista tied it up and Alexandre Carrier sealed the deal with 7.9 seconds remaining to hand the Nashville Predators a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday Night in SMASHVILLE.
The win was the second time this season the Predators have climbed out of a deficit in the final five minutes and won in regulation – the first time being Nov. 20 against the Colorado Avalanche.
For the Predators, a gutsy win at home after a decidedly tough battle in Dallas just hours earlier was exactly the statement they were looking to make at 501 Broadway.
NOTES
- Juuse Saros made 24 saves against New York and improved to 17-15-1 on the season.
- Juuso Parssinen’s empty-net tally in the third period was his second-such goal in as many games; the forward scored on the empty net on Friday in Dallas.
- Tyson Barrie (upper body, day-to-day) Cody Glass and Kiefer Sherwood were scratched and did not skate in Saturday’s game.
