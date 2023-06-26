Predators Name Pekka Rinne European Development Coach and Scout

Nashville, Tenn. (June 26, 2023) – Incoming Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has named former Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne as European Development Coach and Scout. Rinne, the only player in franchise history to have his number retired, transitions into his new role after spending the previous season as a Special Alumni Advisor. As European Development Coach and Scout, Rinne will work primarily with all goaltenders in the organization, including prospects overseas; scout European-based goalies for the franchise; and continue to work, learn and observe alongside Predators Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok. Based in Finland, he will also travel to Nashville and Milwaukee and attend team camps.

Rinne, who served as Goaltending Coach for Finland’s team at the 2023 World Junior Championship, retired in July 2021 as the franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category, including games played (683), wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total TOI (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627); in NHL history, he sits 19th in shutouts and is tied for 20th in victories.

The winner of the 2018 Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender, Rinne was also a finalist for the award three other times (2011, 2012 and 2015), he was a four-time NHL All-Star (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019) and he was twice voted to the NHL’s year-end All-Star Teams, including a First Team nod in 2017-18. Rinne’s career goals-against average of 2.43 is tied for the fourth-best mark among goaltenders with at least 350 wins in NHL history, trailing only Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Jacques Plante. Further signifying his impact on the NHL’s record books, Rinne is one of 12 goaltenders in League history to notch at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts, with 10 members of that group enshrined or about to be inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Off the ice, Rinne won the 2021 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, an appropriate recognition of a career spent dedicated to the Nashville and Middle Tennessee communities and the Predators Foundation.

The bulk of his life-changing work has come through the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily, which he launched alongside former Predators Captain Shea Weber during the 2012-13 season. The fund’s focus is to support the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. Since the establishment of the fund, donations totaling more than $4 million have been made to the hospital and its programs. He also dedicated time to the Best Buddies Tennessee program, forming lasting relationships with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including his longtime friend, Mike Maguire.

