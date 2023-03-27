Predators Lose to Maple Leafs 3-2 Sunday Evening



In a hard-fought battle at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, the Nashville Predators, unfortunately, fell short, losing 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite the loss, Tyson Barrie put in an impressive two-point performance with a goal and an assist, while Kevin Lankinen showed his goalkeeping prowess with 31 saves.

With a record of 36-28-8 on the season, the Predators can hold their heads high after their efforts on the ice. However, the loss marks the end of their three-game homestand with a 1-2-0 record, having secured a shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and suffered a regulation loss on Saturday.

Things took a turn for the worse in the second period when Predators forward Matt Duchene was forced to leave the game early after being hit by a slap shot from teammate Dante Fabbro, resulting in an upper-body injury. Head coach John Hynes revealed in the post-game interview that Duchene is week-to-week as he recovers.

Looking ahead, the Predators will take to the road for a two-game trip, starting with a visit to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.