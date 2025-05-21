Predators Hold Three First-Round Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

The Nashville Predators have secured all three of their first-round selections for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Following the NHL Draft Lottery, which awarded them the fifth overall pick, the organization has confirmed they also possess the 23rd and 26th selections based on Stanley Cup Playoff results.

The 23rd pick came from the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of the February 26, 2023, trade that sent forward Tanner Jeannot to Tampa. The 26th selection has a more complex history, originally belonging to the Vegas Golden Knights before being traded to San Jose in exchange for Tomas Hertl on March 8, 2024. The Sharks subsequently dealt this pick along with forward David Edstrom to Nashville for goaltender Yaroslav Askarov on August 23, 2024.

Nashville stands as the only NHL team with three picks among the first 28 selections in this year’s draft. Their draft capital extends beyond the first round, with two picks each in both the second and sixth rounds, plus single selections in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds.

The 2025 Draft will be held at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27.

Source: Nashville Predators

