Predators Force Game 6 in 2-1 Win Over Canucks



May 1, 2024 – Roman Josi tied it and Alexandre Carrier netted the game-winner in the third period, while Juuse Saros made 19 saves to seal the Nashville Predators’ 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

While the Predators of course enjoyed the emotional highs of a big road win and no doubt look forward to bringing the series back in front of their fans once more, the focus remains on the immediate task at hand: icing the best possible version of their game in Game 6.

“We’ve got to be desperate next game,” Josi said. “We’re still facing elimination and they want to close it out in Nashville. It’s just how playoffs work. The momentum swing is big, but at the same time, you’ve got to find a way to play even better the next game and we’ve got to do that next game to get another win.”

The result forces a Game 6 back in Nashville, where the Predators will look to knot their First Round series against Vancouver once more.

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday, May 3 at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop and broadcast information has yet to be determined.

Source: Nashville Predators

