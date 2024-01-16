Predators Fall to Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Monday



January 15, 2024 – Luke Evangelista netted Nashville’s lone goal on Monday as the Predators fell by a 4-1 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Despite the final score, the Predators liked much of their game and exited T-Mobile Arena with plenty to carry over when their three-game road trip continues in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The result moves Nashville to 24-19-1 on the season and 11-8-1 on the road.

UP NEXT

Nashville’s three-game road trip continues on Thursday when the Predators face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Puck drop is at 9 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on ESPN+/Hulu, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Predators

More Sports News