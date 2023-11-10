Predators Fall to the Winnipeg Jets on the Road



November 9, 2023 – Filip Forsberg scored twice, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3, on Thursday at Canada Life Centre.

Kyle Connor netted a hat trick to help Winnipeg seal the win. Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators, who moved to 5-8-0 on the season with the loss and finished their five-game road trip with a 1-4-0 record.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Scoresberg: Forsberg doubled his goal total this season with two against Winnipeg, and he leads the Predators with 14 points (4g-10a). He now has 22 points (6g-16a) in 34 career games against the Jets.

Tommer Time: Tomasino’s goal in the third period was his first of the season.

Delly for Three: With an assist on Tomasino’s goal, Del Gaizo now has three points (all assists) in his first three NHL games. He made his NHL debut with the Predators on Saturday at Edmonton and earned his first point on a secondary assist on Forsberg’s first-period goal.

Juice Man: Saros had a second consecutive game with 30-plus saves. He stopped a season-high 35 shots in Tuesday’s loss to the Calgary Flames.

Tyson x2: Barrie had a two-point night (2a), earning assists on Forsberg’s goal in the second period and on Tomasino’s goal in the third.

Source: Nashville Predators via Emma Lingan

