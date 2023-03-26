Predators Fall to the Kraken 7-2



In a tough match-up on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Predators fought hard with multi-point performances from Tyson Barrie (1g-1a), Matt Duchene (1g-1a), and Philip Tomasino (2a). However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Seattle Kraken, who dominated with a resounding 7-2 victory.

Despite trailing by two goals at the start of the third period, the Predators rallied back with a goal to narrow the gap. But the Kraken responded with a scoring flurry, netting four unanswered goals to secure the win and avenge their shootout loss to Nashville just two days prior.

Juuse Saros, the Predators’ goaltender, stood strong in the face of Seattle’s offensive onslaught, making an impressive 32 saves. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide of the game, and Nashville’s record now stands at 36-27-8 on the season.

On the bright side, before the game, the Predators honored retired goaltender Pekka Rinne by unveiling a statue in his likeness. Rinne played his entire 13-year NHL career for Nashville after being drafted in the 8th Round (258th overall) in 2004, racking up an impressive 369 victories and 60 shutouts, including a Vezina Trophy.

The Predators won’t have long to dwell on this loss, as they’ll be back in action on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 5 p.m. CT, and Nashville will be looking to bounce back with a vengeance.