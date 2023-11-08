Predators Fall to the Flames 4-2



November 7, 2023 – The Nashville Predators jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but four unanswered goals by the Calgary Flames led to a 4-2 loss on Tuesday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Juuse Saros made a season-high 35 saves on 38 shots faced for the Predators, who moved to 5-7-0 on the season with the loss.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Juiced Up: Saros’ 35 saves and 38 shots faced are both season highs. He is 8-2-1 in 11 career games against the Flames.

Chief Kief: Sherwood potted his third goal of the season in the first period, snapping a four-game point drought. He and his linemates, Tommy Novak and Evangelista, have combined for 23 points (10g-13a) in Nashville’s first 12 games.

UP NEXT

The Predators conclude their five-game road trip on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville Predators

