Predators Fall to Rangers Despite Wood’s Hat Trick Heroics

November 10, 2025 — The Nashville Predators dropped their ninth game of the season, falling 6-3 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before 18,006 fans. Matthew Wood’s first career hat trick wasn’t enough to overcome a struggling defensive performance and subpar goaltending in the 2-hour, 31-minute contest.

Wood provided all the offense Nashville could muster, scoring in each period including two power-play goals. He opened the Predators’ account at 16:16 of the first period with a man-advantage marker assisted by Michael Bunting and Brady Skjei, temporarily tying the game at 1-1. However, the Rangers quickly answered to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Saros Struggles in Net

The goaltending disparity proved decisive, with Juuse Saros posting his worst performance of the season while Igor Shesterkin provided steady netminding for New York.

Goalie Team Decision GA SA SV SV% TOI Juuse Saros NSH L 5 12 7 .583 39:57 Igor Shesterkin NYR W 3 30 27 .900 59:57

The second period proved catastrophic for Nashville, as the Rangers exploded for three unanswered goals to build a 5-1 advantage. The Predators managed just 18 shots on goal while surrendering 30, reflecting their inability to generate sustained offensive pressure.

Wood’s Milestone Performance

Despite the loss, Matthew Wood’s breakout performance provided a silver lining for the struggling Predators. His three-goal night showcased his finishing ability and power-play prowess, while the Rangers countered with balanced scoring from multiple threats.

Player Team G A PTS +/- S S% TOI Matthew Wood NSH 3 0 3 0 6 50.0 17:09 Alexis Lafrenière NYR 1 2 3 +3 2 50.0 15:09 Artemi Panarin NYR 2 0 2 +2 4 50.0 17:48 Vladislav Gavrikov NYR 1 1 2 +2 3 33.3 20:10 Filip Forsberg NSH 0 1 1 0 5 0.0 16:21 Michael Bunting NSH 0 1 1 0 1 0.0 13:52 Brady Skjei NSH 0 1 1 -1 2 0.0 21:46 Ryan O’Reilly NSH 0 1 1 0 1 0.0 17:22 Adam Fox NYR 0 2 2 +2 0 — 20:24 Vincent Trocheck NYR 0 2 2 +2 0 — 17:26

Wood added goals at 12:48 of the third period on the power play and with 45 seconds remaining at even strength to complete his hat trick. Luke Evangelista and Erik Haula assisted on his second goal, while Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly set up his third.

Season Struggles Continue

The Predators converted two of three power-play opportunities but couldn’t overcome their defensive breakdowns and poor goaltending. Nashville’s plus-minus differential told the story, with multiple players posting -2 or worse ratings. The loss drops the Predators to 5-9-4, leaving them in desperate need of answers as they continue searching for consistency in all three zones.

