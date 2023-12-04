Predators Fall to Rangers 4-3 Saturday at Bridgestone Arena



The Nashville Predators battled hard but ultimately fell to the New York Rangers by a 4-3 decision on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The effort, which saw the home team outshoot the visitors 41-27, was night and day compared to Thursday’s disappointing 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, and despite the result, Predators Captain Roman Josi said his team exited the ice Saturday deserving of the win.

“We wanted to show a reaction tonight after the last game,” Josi said. “[The Rangers] are the best team in the League right now, and I thought we played well and I actually thought we were the better team tonight. We’ve just got to find a way to win and that’s still kind of a process for us obviously and we’re trying to learn.”

Source: Predators

More Sports News ​