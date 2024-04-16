Predators Fall to Penguins, 4-2



Jeremy Lauzon broke the NHL’s single-season hits record and Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each scored, but the Nashville Predators ultimately closed their regular season falling by a 4-2 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

Whether he knew it or not, as Lauzon crashed into Penguins forward Rickard Rakell at 4:02 of the final frame, No. 3 made NHL history.

Recording nine hits against Pittsburgh on Monday, the Predators defenseman reached 383 on the season, enough to break the League’s single-season record established by Matt Martin in 2014-15.

Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg concluded their career seasons scoring one last goal each.

The result saw Nashville conclude the 2023-24 campaign at 47-30-5 overall (99 points) and 24-14-3 on the road, the second-best visiting record in team history.

Source: Predators

More Sports News