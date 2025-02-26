Predators Fall to Panthers at Bridgestone Arena



Michael McCarron scored the lone Nashville goal as the Predators fell to the Florida Panthers by a 4-1 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds drop their second straight game to finish the season series with the Panthers.

Of concern to Nashville was the loss of Captain Roman Josi due to injury after he took a hit from behind from Florida’s Sam Bennett late in the second period. Josi did not return for the final frame, and postgame, the Preds announced the defenseman is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Forward Kieffer Bellows made his Nashville debut on Tuesday and registered one shot and two hits in 6:40 of ice time. Bellows became the 10th player in franchise history to wear No. 26 and joined Bubba Berenzweig, Phil Crowe, Wade Brookbank, Steve Sullivan, Matt Hendricks, Mark Arcobello, Harry Zolnierczyk, Daniel Carr & Philip Tomasino.

Source: Predators

