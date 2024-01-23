Predators Fall to Panthers 4-1



January 23, 2024 – Aside from a 34-save effort from goaltender Juuse Saros, Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena was about what you’d expect from the Nashville Predators.

The Predators were outshot 38-27 and turned the puck over 22 times en route to their third loss in their last four games, with the lone goal coming from the stick of defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. It was the fourth straight game Nashville scored two goals or fewer, and the 18th time in 47 games.

Nashville has a 13-12 record at home this season — the second-worst home record in the Central Division and tied for the third-most regulation home losses in the NHL.

