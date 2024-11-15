Predators Fall to Oilers in Overtime Despite Strong Defensive Effort

EDMONTON – The Nashville Predators’ road woes continued Thursday night as they fell 3-2 in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers, despite a resilient defensive performance that pushed one of the NHL’s most potent offenses to the brink.

Scott Wedgewood turned in a strong 31-save performance for Nashville (5-9-3), but Darnell Nurse’s second goal of the night at 2:33 of overtime sealed the Predators’ fate. The loss marked another chapter in what’s becoming a challenging season for Nashville away from home.

The Predators struck first when Michael McCarron capitalized on Roman Josi’s setup midway through the opening frame. After Connor McDavid and Nurse gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead in the second period, Cole Smith’s clutch goal with less than three minutes remaining in regulation forced overtime, offering Nashville hope for their sixth win of the season.

The Predators’ defensive corps, anchored by Josi’s team-high 24:50 of ice time, managed to contain Edmonton’s high-powered offense for much of the night. However, McDavid’s eight shots on goal and the Oilers’ 34-23 shot advantage ultimately proved too much to overcome.

Nashville’s special teams showed improvement, successfully killing five of six penalties while generating several short-handed opportunities. However, the team’s offensive struggles continued, managing just 23 shots against Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard.

