Predators Fall to Oilers 5-1



NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators dropped their fourth game in five outings Thursday night, falling 5-1 to the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena.

Filip Forsberg scored Nashville’s lone goal on the power play in the first period, briefly tying the game after Viktor Arvidsson had given Edmonton an early lead. The Oilers then took control, with Leon Draisaitl scoring twice while Corey Perry and Zach Hyman added single tallies.

Juuse Saros stopped 24 of 29 shots for Nashville (3-6-1), while Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard turned away 26 of 27 shots in the victory.

Despite Jonathan Marchessault’s team-leading five shots on goal and Ryan O’Reilly’s dominant possession numbers (79.5 CF%), the Predators couldn’t generate enough offense, converting on just 3.7% of their shots. Nashville will look to reverse course as their homestand continues.

