Predators Fall to Kings in 3-2 Shootout

LOS ANGELES — April 6, 2026 — The Predators came back from two goals down and pushed the Kings to overtime, but Nashville couldn’t close it out in the shootout, falling 3-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night. Adrian Kempe’s second-round conversion was the lone tiebreaker goal, costing the Predators a crucial two points in the Western Conference playoff race.

Nashville dug out of a 2-0 hole with Steven Stamkos converting on the power play in the second period and Roman Josi knotting it at two early in the third. The Predators had the Kings on their heels through overtime but ran out of answers in the shootout — Filip Forsberg was turned aside and Luke Evangelista fired wide — while Kempe slipped one past Saros to end it.

Goaltending

Goalie DEC GA SA SV SV% SO TOI Juuse Saros (NSH) OTL 2 28 26 .929 0 65:00 Anton Forsberg (LA) W 2 31 29 .935 0 65:00

Saros was sharp all night, stopping 26 of 28 shots through regulation and overtime and giving Nashville every chance to steal two points. The Predators’ shootout execution let him down — none of Nashville’s three attempts found the net. Forsberg stopped 29 shots on his end, going 1-for-2 in the tiebreaker to earn the win.

Special Teams and Possession

Nashville converted its only power play opportunity — Stamkos’s second-period one-timer the lone man-advantage goal of the night — and kept a clean penalty sheet throughout. The Predators were outworked at the faceoff dot (41.7% to LA’s 58.3%), which limited Nashville’s offensive zone time, though the Preds still out-shot the Kings 31–28 on the night.

Point Scorers

Player G A PTS +/- SOG Type TOI Roman Josi (NSH) 1 1 2 +1 2 EV 28:09 Steven Stamkos (NSH) 1 0 1 0 1 PP 21:38 Filip Forsberg (NSH) 0 1 1 +1 4 EV 20:41 Ryan O’Reilly (NSH) 0 1 1 0 1 PP 22:10 Erik Haula (NSH) 0 1 1 +1 1 EV 15:41 Scott Laughton (LA) 1 0 1 +2 5 EV 15:05 Joel Armia (LA) 1 0 1 +2 2 EV 14:56 Jared Wright (LA) 0 1 1 +2 1 EV 13:22

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