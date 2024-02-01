Predators Fall to Kings, 4-2



Filip Forsberg and Philip Tomasino brought the home team within one twice in the final frame, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2, at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

Looking at the box score from Wednesday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, and one would think the Nashville Predators left Bridgestone Arena with a dominant win.

They outshot the Kings 41 to 24, they won the face-off battle 29 to 19, they had four power-play opportunities to L.A.’s one and yet, somehow, they still managed to lose — and by multiple goals at that (though L.A.’s last one was an empty netter with 1:09 left with goaltender Juuse Saros pulled for the extra attacker).

Source: Nashville Hockey Now

More Sports News