Predators Fall to Jets 5-2 in Winnipeg

The Nashville Predators struggled to contain the Winnipeg Jets’ explosive offense on Tuesday night, falling 5-2 at Canada Life Centre. The loss drops Nashville to 13-21-7 on the season, as they continue to search for consistency in their game.

Winnipeg dominated the opening period, scoring three unanswered goals to take control early. Morgan Barron opened the scoring at 6:30, followed just 16 seconds later by Josh Morrissey’s fifth goal of the season. Kyle Connor extended the Jets’ lead to 3-0 late in the first period with his 23rd goal of the campaign.

The Predators showed signs of life in the second period when Filip Forsberg converted on the power play at 16:45, assisted by Roman Josi and Jonathan Marchessault. However, the Jets responded in the third period with Gabriel Vilardi’s power-play goal to restore their three-goal advantage.

Captain Roman Josi tried to spark a comeback, scoring his eighth goal of the season at 9:25 of the third period with assists from Vinnie Hinostroza and Gustav Nyquist. But Nino Niederreiter’s empty-net goal sealed the victory for Winnipeg with just over two minutes remaining.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 of 29 shots faced, while Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets’ victory improved their record to 28-12-2, as they continue to assert themselves as one of the Western Conference’s top teams.

The Predators’ special teams were a mixed bag, going 1-for-3 on the power play but allowing one power-play goal against. Nashville’s offense managed 28 shots on goal but struggled to generate consistent pressure, particularly in the crucial first period when they fell behind.

Despite the loss, there were some bright spots for Nashville. Josi continued his strong play with a multi-point night, and Forsberg netted his 10th goal of the season. The Predators also showed resilience in the latter stages of the game, outshooting the Jets in the third period as they attempted to mount a comeback.

