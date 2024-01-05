Predators Fall to Flames 6-3 at Bridgestone Arena



Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Michael McCarron each scored, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Calgary Flames by a 6-3 decision on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Calgary got to work quickly, tallying their first two goals just 27 seconds apart, just over five minutes into the game. While Forsberg would cut the visitors’ lead in half less than a minute later, the Predators felt they were unable to steal back control of the game for the remaining 54 minutes.

The result moves Nashville to 21-17-1 on the season as they turn their attention toward the Central Division rival Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Source: Nashville Predators

