Predators Fall Short Despite O’Reilly’s Two-Goal Effort

January 20, 2026 — The Nashville Predators couldn’t overcome an early deficit, falling 5-3 to the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena before 17,159 fans. Despite Ryan O’Reilly’s two-goal performance and Filip Forsberg’s three-point night, Nashville was unable to complete a comeback after spotting Buffalo a 4-0 lead.

The loss drops Nashville to 23-22-4 on the season, while Buffalo improves to 27-17-5 with the victory.

Goaltending Battle

The Predators utilized both netminders in the contest, with Juuse Saros absorbing the loss before giving way to Justus Annunen in relief.

Goalie Decision GA SA SV SV% TOI Juuse Saros (NSH) L 4 18 14 .778 23:54 Justus Annunen (NSH) – 0 13 13 1.000 34:09 Alex Lyon (BUF) W 3 34 31 .912 60:00

Game Flow

Buffalo seized control early as Noah Ostlund scored twice in the opening period, with Konsta Helenius adding a third to make it 3-0. Tage Thompson extended the lead to 4-0 early in the second before Nashville mounted its response.

O’Reilly got the Predators on the board at 10:09 of the second period with assists from Forsberg and Brady Skjei. Forsberg cut the deficit to 4-2 less than two minutes later, with O’Reilly providing the helper.

Point Leaders

Player Team G A PTS +/- S TOI Ryan O’Reilly NSH 2 1 3 +2 4 20:42 Filip Forsberg NSH 1 2 3 +1 7 19:38 Konsta Helenius BUF 1 2 3 +2 4 14:43 Peyton Krebs BUF 1 1 2 +2 2 12:31 Noah Ostlund BUF 2 0 2 +1 3 16:58

O’Reilly completed his two-goal night at 9:30 of the third period, pulling Nashville within one at 4-3, but the Predators couldn’t find the equalizer. Peyton Krebs sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:14.

By The Numbers

Nashville outshot Buffalo 34-32 and dominated possession with a 63.8% Corsi percentage but struggled with finishing, converting at just 8.8% compared to the Sabres’ 15.6%. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play, with all goals coming at even strength.

