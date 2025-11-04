Predators Fall in Overtime Despite Comeback Effort

November 3, 2025 — The Nashville Predators couldn’t hold on despite erasing a two-goal deficit, falling 5-4 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime at Bridgestone Arena. Brock Boeser’s game-winner 4:58 into the extra period spoiled Nashville’s comeback attempt before 17,159 fans, dropping the Predators to 5-6-3 on the season.

Filip Forsberg and Michael Bunting each recorded two points for Nashville, while Nick Blankenburg’s power-play goal with 3:23 remaining in regulation forced overtime. However, the Predators couldn’t complete the comeback as Boeser capitalized on an Elias Pettersson setup to seal Vancouver’s victory.

Goaltending Battle

Goalie Team Decision GA SA SV SV% TOI Juuse Saros NSH OT 5 36 31 .861 64:49 Thatcher Demko VAN W 4 29 25 .862 64:14

Special Teams Struggle

Both teams converted twice on the power play, with Nashville’s man advantage keeping them in the game. Erik Haula scored on the power play in the second period, while Blankenburg’s late third-period marker tied the contest at 4-4.

Offensive Leaders

Player Team G A PTS +/- S TOI Filip Forsberg NSH 1 1 2 0 9 20:01 Michael Bunting NSH 1 1 2 0 3 13:41 Luke Evangelista NSH 0 2 2 +1 3 19:25 Brock Boeser VAN 2 1 3 +1 6 20:15 Evander Kane VAN 2 0 2 +1 3 16:56

Bottom Line

The Predators showed resilience in battling back from deficits, but ultimately couldn’t secure the win. Saros faced 36 shots while the offense generated quality chances, but defensive lapses proved costly in the overtime period.

