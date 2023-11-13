Predators Fall 7-5 to the Arizona Coyotes Saturday Night



The Nashville Predators scored five goals, tying their season high in a single game, but struggled to gain momentum and ultimately fell 7-5 to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Juuse Saros made 18 saves on 24 shots for the Preds, who moved to 5-9-0 on the season and 3-3-0 at home.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Mr. 1,000: O’Reilly played in his 1,000th career NHL game on Oct. 31 at Vancouver, and the Predators celebrated the milestone in a pregame ceremony ahead of Saturday’s game.

Fil the Thrill: With three points on the night (2g-1a), Forsberg extended his team lead in points to 17 (6g-11a). He has five points in his last two games and back-to-back two-goal performances after scoring twice in Nashville’s 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Helping Hands: Nyquist, Novak and Josi each dished out two assists against Arizona; Fabbro also recorded two points (1g-1a).

The Predators continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday, when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News ​