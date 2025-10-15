Predators Fall 7-4 to Maple Leafs

The Nashville Predators dropped to 2-1-1 on the season following a 7-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on October 14, 2025. Despite controlling possession for much of the game, the Predators couldn’t overcome poor goaltending and defensive breakdowns.

Annunen Struggles in Net

Justus Annunen had a rough night between the pipes, surrendering five goals on 26 shots for an .808 save percentage. The shaky goaltending proved to be the difference in a game where Nashville actually outshot Toronto 30-28 and dominated possession with a 55.9% Corsi percentage.

Offensive Bright Spots

Nicklaus Perbix led the Predators’ offense with a goal and an assist, finishing plus-2 on the night. Michael McCarron and Erik Haula also found the net in the second period, with Haula converting on his lone shot of the game. Roman Josi scored late in the third, and Perbix added another goal with under two minutes remaining.

Adam Wilsby and Ozzy Wiesblatt each contributed two assists, showing promise in the offensive zone.

Defensive Lapses Costly

The Predators’ top line struggled defensively, with Filip Forsberg, Jonathan Marchessault, and Ryan O’Reilly all finishing minus-3. Roman Josi, despite his goal, was also minus-3 in over 23 minutes of ice time.

Nashville fell behind 2-0 in the first period and could never fully recover, allowing two empty-net goals in the final minute that inflated the final margin. The Predators will need better goaltending and tighter defensive play as they continue their season.

