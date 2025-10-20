Predators Fall 4-1 to Jets in Winnipeg

The Nashville Predators struggled on the road, falling 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on October 18, 2025. The loss drops Nashville to 2-2-2 on the season as they continue to search for consistency early in the campaign.

The Predators found themselves in an early hole after Mark Scheifele capitalized on a power play just 2:39 into the game, with Nashville’s penalty trouble continuing to haunt them. The Jets added another goal later in the first period through Nino Niederreiter, putting the Predators down 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Nashville managed just 31 shots on goal and struggled to generate sustained pressure against Connor Hellebuyck, who turned away 30 saves for a .968 save percentage. The Predators’ power play went 0-for-2 on the night, failing to capitalize on their limited opportunities. Michael Bunting provided the lone bright spot for Nashville, scoring late in the third period to break up the shutout bid.

Juuse Saros faced 24 shots but allowed four goals, while Nashville’s penalty kill surrendered two power-play goals to a Jets team that took advantage of the Predators’ undisciplined play. The Predators will look to regroup as they continue their road trip, seeking the offensive rhythm that has eluded them early this season.

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email