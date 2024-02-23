Predators Extend Winning Streak to Three with 4-1 Victory over Kings



February 23, 2024 – Yakov Trenin and Mark Jankowski got things going before Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon sealed the deal on the empty net, earning the Nashville Predators their third straight win in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Playing on a line together since Nashville’s road trip began in St. Louis, Jankowski, Luke Evangelista and Tommy Novak kept up their offensive contributions on Thursday.

Tapping Evangelista’s rebound home on the doorstep, Jankowski collected his second marker of the season and his first since Dec. 5 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks.

The result moves Nashville to 30-25-2 on the season, 16-10-2 on the road and 3-0-0 on their five-game road trip as they turn their attention toward San Jose on Saturday.

Source: Nashville Predators

