Predators Extend Point Streak in 4-3 OT Defeat



March 10, 2024 – Ryan O’Reilly forced overtime with 122 seconds remaining to extend the Nashville Predators point streak to 12 games (10-0-2), but the visitors ultimately fell to the Minnesota Wild by a 4-3 decision at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

O’Reilly’s late equalizer was his 14th power-play goal of the season. The forward is tied with Valeri Nichushkin for the fifth most PPGs in the NHL and is one away from matching a career high, established with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2017-18 season.

Nashville’s third line of Luke Evangelista, Mark Jankowski and Tommy Novak factored heavily in Sunday’s contest.

With a goal and an assist, Jankowski recorded his first multi-point game of the season. His first-period goal extended the forward’s point streak to three games (1g-3a).

The result saw Nashville conclude their season series against Minnesota at 2-1-1 and moved the club to 37-25-4 on the campaign and 19-10-3 on the road.

Source: Predators

