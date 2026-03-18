Predators Edge Jets in Shootout Behind Saros’s 36-save Performance

March 17, 2026, the Nashville Predators defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4–3 in a shootout at Canada Life Centre, with Juuse Saros stopping all three Winnipeg attempts to seal the extra point.

Game flow

Erik Haula’s first-period power-play goal got Nashville on the board, but the teams traded leads through two periods — Vilardi’s power-play tally put Winnipeg ahead before Forsberg tied it, and Matthew Wood’s third-period goal looked like the winner until Jonathan Toews forced overtime at 18:59. Ryan O’Reilly converted in round two of the shootout to close it out.

Goaltending

Saros made 36 saves on 39 shots and stopped all three Jets shootout attempts to earn the win. Hellebuyck took the overtime loss, stopping 20 of 23.

Goalie DEC GA SA SV SV% SO TOI Juuse Saros W 3 39 36 .923 0 65:00 Connor Hellebuyck O 3 23 20 .870 0 63:09

Special teams and possession

Nashville went 1-for-2 on the power play; Winnipeg converted 1-for-1. The Jets dominated possession at 60.3 CF% but couldn’t protect the lead when it mattered.

Point scorers

Kyle Connor paced Winnipeg with three assists. Forsberg and Marchessault each had two points to lead Nashville.

Player G A PTS +/- SOG Type TOI Kyle Connor (WPG) 0 3 3 +2 7 EV/PP 25:17 Jonathan Marchessault (NSH) 0 2 2 +2 3 EV 18:12 Filip Forsberg (NSH) 1 1 2 +2 5 EV 17:34 Gabriel Vilardi (WPG) 1 1 2 +2 6 PP 21:56 Erik Haula (NSH) 1 0 1 0 2 PP 16:41

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