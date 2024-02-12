Predators Edge Coyotes in Overtime, 5-4



The Nashville Predators erased a two-goal deficit in the third period before Ryan McDonagh netted his first overtime goal in Gold to hand the home team a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Additionally fueled by a slew of two-point performances from Ryan O’Reilly (1g-1a), Filip Forsberg (1g-1a) Tommy Novak (1g-1a), Roman Josi (1g-1a), Gustav Nyquist (2a) and the overtime hero himself (1g-1a), the Predators were able to make a statement and grab a key two points in their first game back from the All-Star break.

The result moves Nashville to 27-23-2 on the campaign and 14-13-0 at home.

Source: Predators

More Sports News