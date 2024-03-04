Predators Earn Eighth Straight Win with Victory Over Colorado



When Smashville looks back on March 2, 2024, the number eight will appear with prominence.

Cody Glass recorded his first career hat trick and Juuse Saros iced another dominant performance in net as the Nashville Predators defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 5-1, to earn their eighth win in a row on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators have now matched the second-longest winning streak in franchise history, established during the 2005-06 season, and moved to 35-25-2 on the campaign and 17-15-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

