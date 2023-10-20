Predators Earn 4-1 Road Victory Over Rangers



The Nashville Predators earned their first road win of the season with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Seven different Preds players found the scoresheet in Thursday’s win, led by two points apiece from Cole Smith (2g), Tyson Barrie (2a) and Filip Forsberg (1g-1a). Juuse Saros made 24 saves on 25 shots, stopping every shot he faced at even strength.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Cole World: Thursday marked the first multi-goal game of Smith’s NHL career and only his second multi-point game; he last recorded two points (2a) against St. Louis on Oct. 27, 2022. McCarron, skating in his season debut, added an assist on Smith’s first goal of the night.

Power Up: O’Reilly’s second-period tally was his second goal of the season and gave the Predators a power-play goal in back-to-back games. Evangelista’s helper was his first point of the season, and Forsberg extended his team lead in assists to four.

Big Filly Style: Forsberg’s power-play tally was his first goal of the season on his 24th shot. He now leads the Predators with five points (1g-4a) through five games.

Source: Nashville Predators via Emma Lingan

