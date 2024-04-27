Predators Drop Game 3 to Canucks 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena



April 26, 2024 – Luke Evangelista scored his first career postseason goal and the home team outshot the visitors, 30-12, but the Nashville Predators ultimately dropped Game 3 to the Vancouver Canucks by a 2-1 decision at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

Special teams ended up stinging Nashville again in Game 3, as the Predators went 0-for-5 on the power play – including a two-man advantage in the third period – and allowed both Vancouver goals on the penalty kill.

For the first time in the series, the Predators outnumbered the Canucks in both shots on goal (30-12) and shot attempts (71-33) – both series highs for Nashville.

The result saw Vancouver take a 2-1 series lead as both teams get set for Game 4 on Sunday.

Source: Nashville Predators

