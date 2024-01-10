Predators Drop 5-3 Decision to Ducks



Alexandre Carrier, Philip Tomasino and Denis Gurianov each tallied in the third period, but the late push proved too little, too late as the Nashville Predators fell by a 5-3 decision to the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Allowing three goals within a seven-minute span in the first period, the Predators found themselves chasing a game early and falling short of their own expectations once again.

“We didn’t start on time again,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “This was arguably probably the worst we’ve started out of all of them, after going through some things where we thought we were going to start on time. And for me, that first period was by far our worst period of the year.”

“We know how good we can be and what’s expected of us and the way we want to play,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “And it’s a matter of us finding that consistency here, because every game is going to be tough down the stretch and we need to be ready from the get-go to give ourselves a chance early on.”

The result moves Nashville to 22-18-1 on the season and 12-11-0 at home as they head back to Dallas for a rematch against the Stars on Friday.

Source: Predators

