Predators Drop 5-1 Decision to Dallas Stars



On Monday at the American Airlines Center, the Nashville Predators suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Dallas Stars, despite the valiant efforts of goaltender Juuse Saros, who made 20 saves throughout the game.

This loss left the Predators with a 38-30-8 record for the season. The victory ensured that Dallas had secured a place in the playoffs, while Nashville was still five points away from securing the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

This was the fourth consecutive win for Dallas against Nashville, leaving the Predators trailing behind the Winnipeg Jets, who currently hold the second Wild Card spot with 89 points and five games remaining. Nashville, on the other hand, has only six games remaining and 84 points. The Jets, coached by Rick Bowness, and Calgary both have five games remaining and are three points ahead of Nashville.

Next up for the Predators is a home game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.

