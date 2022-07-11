Predators Development Camp Set for July 11-15 in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (July 7, 2022) – Many of the Nashville Predators’ top prospects – including several players selected by the team in the 2022 NHL Draft – will participate in the team’s 2022 Development Camp from July 11-15 in Nashville.

The camp officially opens on Monday, July 11 with team meetings, off-ice testing and the first of the week’s on-ice sessions. Prospects will also hit the ice on Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 14; all practices will take place at Centennial Sportsplex and are open to the public.

The week culminates with the Prospect Showcase Game on Friday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Tickets to the intrasquad game are complimentary; Predators Season-Ticket Citizens can gain access to a reserved seating area by showing their STC ID from their mySmashville account. A limited number of seats and standing-room only areas are available on a first-come, first-served basis to the general public, and fans are invited to stop by Draft Picks – the full-service bar and restaurant located on the second floor of the facility – before, during and after the contest. The Prospect Showcase Game will also be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com with Willy Daunic and Chris Mason on the call.

Players will also participate in community activities across Nashville on Wednesday, July 13.

The purpose of the camp is to educate and direct players in their pro development and conditioning programs. The week’s events will be headed up by Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Development/Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol and Strength and Conditioning Coach David Good, with assistance from the rest of the Predators’ and Admirals’ coaching and hockey operations staffs. The training itinerary features a variety of on- and off-ice testing, dry-land activities and workouts, on-ice fundamentals work, video sessions, media and nutrition education and team-building activities. The prospects will also receive instruction on training principles such as sport-specific power and strength enhancement, flexibility and off-ice conditioning.

For a complete development camp schedule, please see below. A full development camp roster will be announced following the 2022 NHL Draft, which begins today in Montreal.

2022 Predators Development Camp Schedule