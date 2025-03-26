Predators Defeat Carolina 4-1

The Predators goaltender made 34 saves, Luke Evangelista tallied twice and Nashville defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a 4-1 final on Tuesday night at Lenovo Center. The result sees the Preds sweep the season series over the Canes to complete a two-game trip.

Michael Bunting also found the back of the net for the Preds, and on the road against one of the League’s top teams, the visitors withstood the storm and escaped with two points.

Per NHL Stats, Juuse Saros earned the 200th win of his career and became the sixth Finnish-born goaltender in NHL history to reach the milestone. The list is topped by former teammate Pekka Rinne (369).

Source: Predators

