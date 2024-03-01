Predators Crush Wild with 6-1 Victory, Extend Win Streak to Seven



Six different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves as Nashville defeated the Minnesota Wild, 6-1, to cement a season-high seven-game winning streak on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Thursday night had no shortage of physicality, with both teams combining for 26 penalty minutes in the second period alone (13 NSH, 13 MIN).

But the Predators were able to regain their composure and come out on the winning side of a crucial four-point swing against a trailing Central Division opponent.

The result moves Nashville to 34-25-2 on the campaign and 16-15-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators five-game homestand continues on Saturday when they face the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Predators

More Sports News