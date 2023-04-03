Predators Cruise to 6-1 Victory Over the St. Louis Blues



Tommy Novak and Luke Evangelista led the charge for the Nashville Predators as they dominated the St. Louis Blues with a 6-1 victory at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Novak was in fine form, racking up four points, including a goal and three assists, while Evangelista chipped in with a goal and two assists. Novak has been on fire lately, with 27 points in his last 23 games, and his strong performance helped the Predators keep their playoff hopes alive.

In goal, Juuse Saros put on a solid performance, making 21 saves to help the Predators improve to 38-29-8 on the season. The loss was a disappointing one for the Blues, who had been building momentum in recent weeks with a 6-1-1 record since March 17th.

The Predators also gave defenseman Spencer Stastney his NHL debut, and he didn’t disappoint. Stastney, a fifth-round draft pick in 2018, turned pro after playing four seasons at the University of Notre Dame.

Before the game, the Predators held a moment of silence to honor the victims of the recent shootings at Nashville’s Covenant School and the nine service members who died in a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The Predators will now turn their attention to a Central Division matchup against the Stars in Dallas on Monday, where they’ll look to continue their push for a playoff spot. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT, and it promises to be another exciting game for both teams.

Sources:

NHL.com

ESPN.com