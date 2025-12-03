Predators Cruise Past Flames With Dominant 5-1 Victory

December 2, 2025 — The Nashville Predators delivered their most complete performance of the season, defeating the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Bridgestone Arena. Five different goal scorers and stellar goaltending powered Nashville to their second win in seven games, improving its record to 10-13-4.

Saros Shines In Net

Juuse Saros was outstanding, stopping 27 of 28 shots for a .964 save percentage. The Finnish netminder controlled the crease throughout, keeping Calgary’s struggling offense at bay.

Goalie Team Decision GA SA SV SV% TOI Juuse Saros NSH W 1 28 27 .964 60:00 Devin Cooley CGY L 4 16 12 .750 40:00 Dustin Wolf CGY – 1 12 11 .917 20:00

Quick Start, Dominant Second Period

Reid Schaefer opened the scoring at 6:24 of the first period with his first NHL goal. The Predators exploded for four second-period goals, including tallies from Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Ozzy Wiesblatt’s first career marker. Michael Bunting added a third-period goal before Morgan Frost’s power-play strike ended Saros’ shutout bid.

Player Team G A PTS +/- S TOI Michael Bunting NSH 1 1 2 +2 4 12:54 Nicolas Hague NSH 0 2 2 +3 0 21:44 Steven Stamkos NSH 1 0 1 +1 2 15:47 Jonathan Marchessault NSH 1 0 1 +1 1 14:42 Roman Josi NSH 0 1 1 +3 2 24:12 Morgan Frost CGY 1 0 1 -1 1 17:47

Nicolas Hague led all players with two assists and a plus-3 rating, while Roman Josi logged a game-high 24:12 of ice time. Nashville’s balanced attack saw contributions throughout the lineup.

Physical Finish

Multiple fights broke out as Calgary’s frustration mounted, with Blake Coleman dropping the gloves twice and Ozzy Wiesblatt answering both times. The teams combined for 38 penalty minutes in an increasingly chippy contest.

Nashville’s 17.9% shooting percentage overwhelmed Calgary’s 3.6% efficiency despite even shot totals at 28 each. The Predators’ ability to finish quality chances made the difference in the convincing victory.

