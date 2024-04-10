Predators Clinch 2024 Playoff Berth in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Jets



April 9, 2024 – Rallying out of a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Winnipeg Jets, the Predators earned the solitary point needed to punch their ticket to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Though Winnipeg entered Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday with one of the most formidable road records in the NHL, Smashville showed up to protect the house.

Starting with McCarron’s fighting major in the third period – and his ensuing celebration – the home crowd got loud and stayed that way to the very end.

The result saw Nashville clinch the 16th postseason berth in their last 20 seasons, tied for the most in the NHL over that span.

UP NEXT

The Predators hit the road for the second-to-last time this season for a Central Division showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Puck drop at United Center is at 7:30 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Nashville Predators

