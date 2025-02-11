Predators Claim Andreas Englund On Waivers From Los Angeles

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 10, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team claimed defenseman Andreas Englund on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Englund, 29 (1/21/96), has one goal, 20 hits, seven blocked shots and 12 penalty minutes in 10:21 of average ice time through 11 games with the Kings this season.

Originally selected by Ottawa in the second round (40th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound blueliner has skated in 173 career NHL games with the Senators, Avalanche, Blackhawks and Kings since making his League debut in 2016-17, recording 18 points (2g-16a). Englund posted a career-high 10 points (1g-9a) last season with the Kings, playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. He also appeared in all five of Los Angeles’ playoff games last season, picking up an assist, +1 rating and nine penalty minutes in his postseason debut. At the AHL level, Englund has tallied 49 points (10g-39a) and 410 penalty minutes in 300 career games for Binghamton, Belleville and Colorado, with his most recent appearance coming in 2022-23. Prior to turning pro, the Stockholm, Sweden, native spent two seasons with Djurgårdens IF of the Swedish Hockey League from 2014-2016, tallying 11 points (4g-7a) in 95 games. Englund represented his native country at the World Junior Championship in 2015 and 2016, serving as captain in the latter event.

Source: Nashville Predators

