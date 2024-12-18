Predators Blank Rangers 2-0 Behind Saros Shutout

Jonathan Marchessault and Adam Wilsby scored while Juuse Saros stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Nashville Predators shut out the New York Rangers 2-0 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.

Marchessault opened the scoring at 13:37 of the first period, converting a play set up by Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg. For Marchessault, it was his 8th goal of the season and would prove to be the game-winner.

The game remained tight until midway through the third period when Wilsby notched his first NHL goal at 11:59, again assisted by the duo of Stamkos and Forsberg. The goal provided crucial insurance for Nashville and marked a milestone moment for the young defenseman.

Saros was perfect in net, turning away all 25 Rangers shots to record his first shutout of the season. The Finnish netminder was particularly sharp during a busy second period that saw multiple Rangers power plays, including a stretch where Nashville had to kill off several overlapping penalties.

The Predators’ victory was keyed by strong performances from their top players. Stamkos and Forsberg each recorded two assists, while defenseman Brady Skjei logged a team-high 23:46 of ice time. The win improves Nashville’s record to 9-17-6 on the season.

Despite being outshot 32-25, the Rangers couldn’t solve Saros. Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves on 32 shots in a strong effort for New York, but the Rangers were unable to generate enough offense to avoid being shut out.

The Predators killed off all five Rangers power plays, showing improved special teams play in front of the home crowd of 17,159 at Bridgestone Arena.

Powered by Ai.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email